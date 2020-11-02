Watch a Mountain Lion Hurt in Wildfire Get Returned to the Wild

It's been a hard year on all of us thanks to the pandemic and many other challenges including wildfires in the West. There is a silver lining to all this rain as a new video shows a mountain lion hurt in the wildfires get returned to the wild.

KCRA 3 shared this video on their Facebook page recently.

Based on their status update, this big cat was injured in the Bobcat Fire in Los Angeles County. According to CNN, this was one of the largest wildfires in the history of that area.

Mountain lions aren't technically an endangered species in California. California Department of Fish and Wildlife list them as a "specially protected species". They did a good job with this mountain lion.

Amazing how large this 7-year-old mountain lion is. What a beautiful animal that we can witness returning back to her natural habitat.