Watch a Mountain Lion Who Was ‘Chirping’ on a Neighbor’s Porch
I have to admit that I didn't know that 'chirping' was a mountain lion thing. But, there's a new video share that shows one of these big cats chirping on a neighbor's porch.
This happened recently in a California neighborhood.
Here's what the person who captured the video said about what they saw:
I saw a mountain lion in my residential neighborhood...He didn't appear to be afraid of me and sat on the front porch of a neighbor's house and started "chirping."
So chirping? Yes, they do it all the time.
It's obvious that I just don't get out of the house enough. Thanks, 2020. Learn something new every day.
