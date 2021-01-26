Body camera footage taken from a Sweetwater County Sheriff's deputy shows just how close they sometimes come to tragedy on Wyoming's highways.

According to the sheriff's office, a deputy was working an extra patrol shift in the Wamsutter area and responding to multiple traffic crashes on Interstate 80.

Then, a fish-tailing tractor-trailer appears in the deputy's camera before hitting another slow-moving trailer

Somehow, the lucky deputy manages to avoid the axle from the trailer.

Watch the video below: