WATCH: Here’s The Fire That’s Sending Smoke to Casper

A large wildfire near the Montana-Wyoming border is to blame for the smoky haze across the Cowboy State on Thursday.

The Sarpy fire is sending smoke to Wyoming. According to Billings news outlet, Q2, the Sarpy fire is at 10,000 acres. It began at roughly 2 p.m.Wednesday south of a coal mine on the Crow Reservation.

This video of the Sarpy fire was shared to Facebook on Thursday:

Q2 says the Sarpy fire has moved 15 miles in just seven hours with the help of 52 mph winds.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service in Riverton says smoky conditions will persist through most of Thursday.