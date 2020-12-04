WATCH: How To Make A Homemade Batsignal… For Real

Any real comic book fan, lover of superheroes, or any fan of Batman would love to have their very own Batsignal. Now you can make that dream a reality.

Since the very first time I saw Tim Burton's Batman (1989), I've wanted a real life, actual size Batsignal. Honestly, who wouldn't?

Luckily for us all, the folks at YouTube channel, NightHawkInLight, have laid out the blueprint to make you're own for a fairly inexpensive cost AND pretty easy to make from scratch. Even better, it can be seen for miles!

The notes on the video state:

In this video I build a bat signal from a lensed flashlight beam. This design can be used to project any image, or simply act as a spotlight. For the light source I'm using the Imalent MS18 flashlight, which you can check out here (this is not a paid endorsement, but I was sent the flashlight for free to use in this project)

This is pretty amazing, because not only can you make Batman proud, but using these specs, you can pretty much tailor the design to make any design you want.

You're welcome, world. Now go make those childhood dreams a reality.