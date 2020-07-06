Watch Six Stunning Bull Elk Parade Down The Road

This video can only be described as stunning.

Okay, actually now that I think about it I can see there are a few more words that can describe this...

Gorgeous.

Beautiful.

Awe-inspiring.

Pretty stinking cool.

A week ago Jason and his friend were riding their bikes through Rocky Mountain National Park when they realized that they were being followed.

They pulled over and let six (yes six) beautiful Bull Elk parade past them.

I can't believe how gorgeous these Bull Elk look.

Each and every one of them is slicked out and looking well-fed.

And did you notice that they even arranged themselves by size?

Starting from the biggest elk to the smallest one (which still looks pretty good to us).

It's not unusual to see a group of Bull Elk hanging out together this time of year. In the Fall (when they start to compete for attention from the ladies) is when they become aggressive towards other males.

If you're planning on visiting Rocky Mountain National Park this year, keep in mind that some of the entrance rules have changed (thanks COVID-19).

Reservations required to enter Rocky Mountain National Park A timed entry permit or camping reservation is required to enter ALL areas of Rocky Mountain National Park—including Trail Ridge Road (US Hwy 34)—in a private vehicle between the hours of 6 am and 5 pm.



Phased reopening – some locations closed due to COVID-19 Rocky Mountain National Park is open. Services are limited. Some areas and facilities remain closed.

It is also recommended to check a state or national park's website the day before you plan to arrive to make sure there have been no new changes to their safety policies.