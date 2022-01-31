‘The Batman’ Clip: The Riddler Crashes a Funeral

Every day that ticks off the calendar is a day closer to The Batman — and a day closer to the film seemingly not getting delayed again. With just over a month to go, Warner Bros. is pushing ahead with the film’s promotional campaign. They’ve been advertising the film everywhere. They’re unleashing weird pizza/calzone concoctions. And they’re starting to put full scenes from the film online.

Here is one; dubbed “The Funeral Scene.” It features Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne at a funeral attended by many members of Gotham City’s high society, along with Jeffrey Wright’s Lt. Gordon. The memorial is interrupted by a madman driving a car through the church — which turns out to be a hostage who is being controlled by the Riddler (Paul Dano), who is watching over the unfolding chaos from a balcony above.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies—Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright)—amongst the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens. When a killer targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World’s Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot/aka the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler (Paul Dano).

The Batman is scheduled to open exclusively in theaters on March 4.

