WATCH: Wyoming Resident ‘Brad Reese’ Ready to Win on Survivor 41

I'm not the biggest the of reality television. As matter of fact, I normally avoid it like the plague. But I am supporter of anything and everything Wyoming. So when it was announced that Survivor season 41 would have it's first contestant ever from the Cowboy State, I decided to watch.

Honestly, as a first timer, this was probably a good time to jump on the bandwagon. The COVID-19 pandemic caused the show to not air for a season. Now that it's returned, there have been some changes, with the most significant being a shorter seasons. Instead of the usual 39 days, Survivor 41 has been shortened to only 26 days, due to the pandemic requiring all cast and production members to quarantine for 14 days.

The guy to cheer for is Shawnee, Wyoming rancher, Brad Reese. Although he's 50 years old, he's in great shape. Being a lifelong rancher (from an early childhood), he does have a specific skillset that may give him an advantage.

Brad is team Ua (green), which is the Fijan word for "wave". Get to know a little more about Brad by watching the video below.

The next episode airs on Wednesday (September 29th, 2021), so you still have time to catch up. In case you missed it, click here to watch the first full episode of season 41.

