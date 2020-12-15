Watch Yellowstone’s Wapiti Wolf Pack Chase a Herd of Bison

It's no secret that the Yellowstone wolf packs hunt. It's just not often that we get to witness it, but that's exactly what's happened here. The Wapiti wolf pack was just spotted chasing a herd of bison.

This rarely seen wolf moment was just shared on Wyoming Reddit.

If you're not familiar with the wildlife ecosystem in Yellowstone, the Wapiti wolf pack was founded about 6 years ago according to Yellowstone Wolf.org. According to them, there was an alpha male (755M) who was previously a part of the Lamar Canyon Pack. Their latest estimate numbers the Wapiti wolf pack as consisting of 19 wolves.

The video features several black wolves which led me to think this might be another appearance by the Junction Butte Pack, but the Yellowstone Wolf website backs up the Wapiti pack also has several male and female black wolves.

It's just more evidence that Yellowstone National Park is never boring if you enjoy watching wildlife like I do. Wolves, moose, elk, grizzlies...never a dull moment.