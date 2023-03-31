Ways to Participate in Child Abuse Prevention Month

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, a time when child wellness and child welfare organizations across the U.S. elevate the importance of creating systems and programs that put children and families first.

The theme of this year’s awareness and impact campaign, led by Prevent Child Abuse America and its national network of state chapters, is “Building Together: Prevention in Partnership.”

“It’s never been truer that communities today need to band together in collective ways to help our families and children thrive. Too often, our society thinks of raising healthy children as a parent or caregiver’s responsibility alone,” said Sara Serelson, Executive Director. In reality, we all benefit when groups of people work together to collectively care for children, and this April for Child Abuse Prevention Month, our team is dedicated to bringing new and existing partners and supporters together to support local children and families.”

Extreme stress and uncertainty for families may increase the risk of child abuse and neglect raising the need to support families and prevent abuse before it occurs. Child abuse and neglect are preventable, and all communities benefit when children and families are well supported.

Throughout CAP Month, Prevent Child Abuse Wyoming, alongside other family-serving organizations, affiliates, and supporting community members is using the metaphor of building blocks and construction to reinforce the concept that prevention cannot and does not happen alone.

“Child abuse, neglect and prevention only happens in partnership. During this year’s Child Abuse Prevention Month, our nationwide network is on a mission to show how friends and neighbors, parents and caregivers, business leaders and elected officials, educators and community organizations all have a role to play in building bright, safe and successful futures for our nation’s children,” said Dr. Melissa Merrick, President and CEO of Prevent Child Abuse America. “There are a number of ways you can get involved in this campaign and there are also some everyday things you can do to help stop abuse or neglect before it starts.”

Prevent Child Abuse Wyoming recommends local community members help raise awareness and impact through the following simple action items this April and beyond:

● Wear blue every Wednesday in April to show support for children and families as we build momentum throughout Child Abuse Prevention Month. Post a photo or video on social media and include the #WYKidsMatter and #BuildingBetterTogether

● Follow Prevent Child Abuse Wyoming on social media and share our posts throughout April. Encourage friends and family to do the same. Use the hashtags #WYKidsMatter, #BuildingBetterTogether, #PreventionInPartnership, and #CAPMonth to signify your commitment to helping children, families, and entire communities to thrive.

Children's Advocacy Project in Casper