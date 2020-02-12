What Did Wyoming Settlers Use For Toilet Paper?

Across the West, the great wagon trains went. Nature was calling. Off they went.

But, inevitably nature would call in a different way, and, well you get the idea.

So what would someone use when traveling across Nebraska and Wyoming when it came time to, um, wipe? The was not much out here in the way of leaves. Watch out for prickly plants, don't want that.

The answer was clumps of grass. What else was there, really?

Should someone decide to settle in Wyoming it would be grass for the rest of their life.

In the video above this gentleman explains how people from all over the world at different times in history cleaned what needed to be cleaned. He has a good sense of humor about it. He even gets into the invention of toilet paper.

As for how they did it out West, way back when now you know.