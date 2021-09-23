What’s The Best Way To Prepare Rattlesnake For Dinner In Wyoming?

In the State of Wyoming there are two venomous snakes and they're both Rattlesnakes, the Faded Midget and the Prairie Rattlesnakes. The Faded Midget Rattler is protected and could cost you a pretty penny if you kill one. The Prairie Rattler is the more common in the state and more likely for you to come in contact with,

It's not recommended to kill a Rattlesnake, but If a Rattler is a threat to you and you must kill it, what do you do with it? According to Realtree.com, you eat it! I'm sure it tastes like chicken, right? Michael Pendley is with Realtree and writes the Timber 2 Table Blog for their website. The blog if full of great recipes that are made with wild game.

Michael says that he realizes that some people don't want Rattlesnakes around their property, family, pets or livestock and end up killing them. He always asks his friends to put the Rattler on ice so he can get it and barbecue it up.

According to the Department Of Anthropology at Texas A&M, they have found evidence that Native Americans ate the entire rattlesnake (Head to rattle) as far back as 1,500 years ago. Not much is really known why they chose the Rattlers to dine on, whether it was a religious experience or just because they needed to eat.

If you are looking for a good way to cook a rattlesnake, Michael says the easiest way is to skin it, remove the entrails and rinse it really well. Once it's rinsed, coat the snake meat with your favorite BBQ rub and flavor it up with any other additives you enjoy. He says that the easiest way to cook it up is if you coil the snake and use a skewer to hold it together, otherwise it will dry out. You can get all of his tips to making the perfect rattlesnake on the Timber 2 Table Wild Game Recipe Blog

