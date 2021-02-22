Iconic electronic duo Daft Punk have called it quits.

Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, the low-profile pair of space helmet-wearing electronic music producers known as Daft Punk, are retiring after nearly 30 years.

On Monday (Feb. 22), the duo posted an eight-minute video titled “Epilogue,” which features footage from their 2006 sci-fi film Electroma. In the clip, the pair can be seen walking around the desert in their usual, galactic-themed garb. One of the members takes off his jacket to reveal an energy pack on the back. The other touches a button on the pack, causing the other member to explode. Shortly after, text appears on the screen, noting, "1993-2021."

But why did Daft Punk break up the band all of a sudden?

The duo’s longtime publicist Kathryn Frazier confirmed the split but declined to provide any further details.

Random Access Memories, Daft Punk’s last album to date, was released in 2013 and earned them three Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year.

Some of their most recent work includes a collaboration with The Weeknd on “Starboy” and “I Feel It Coming," songs from his 2016 Starboy album.

The legendary dance duo was responsible for electronic classics such as “Around the World," “One More Time," “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger" and "Get Lucky," to name a few.

See fans' tweets about the end of Daft Punk, below.