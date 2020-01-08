Why did Patrick Stewart return to Star Trek? It had been years since Stewart had played Captain Jean-Luc Picard. The creators of Trek had come to him in the past, asking him to reprise his signature role. He said no every single time.

So what changed? According to Stewart himself, he made the movie Logan. In a new interview with Variety hyping the premiere of CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Picard, Stewart explains that he had such a good experience on Logan — and the film itself ended the franchise in such satisfying fashion — that it made him think it might be time to give Star Trek: The Next Generation the satisfying conclusion it never got.

His quote:

‘Hugh and I were so thrilled when the last thing we did for X-Men was Logan,’ he says. “It was the best X-Men experience we both had, because we were the same characters but their world had been blown apart.’ He adds, ‘Next Generation didn’t end like that. In fact, our last movie, Nemesis, was pretty weak.’

Star Trek: Nemesis came out 2002, and was a critical and commercial flop. It was the absolute opposite of “going out on a high note.” Hopefully Picard can bring the series to a satisfying conclusion.

Here’s a new TV spot for Picard:

Star Trek: Picard premieres on CBS All Access on January 23.