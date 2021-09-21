Willie Garson, ‘Sex and the City’ Star, Dies at 57

Willie Garson, the popular character actors best known for his role as Stanford Blatch on Sex and the City, has died. News of his death was initially shared online by several of his co-stars and friends. Garson was only 57 years old. In just a few months, Garson will be seen reprising his role from Sex and the City on the new revival show And Just Like That.

Michael Patrick King, the executive producer of Sex and the City and And Just Like That, shared this statement on the news:

The Sex and the City family has lost one of it’s own. Our amazing Willie Garson. His spirit and his dedication to his craft was present everyday filming And Just Like That. He was there — giving us his all — even while he was sick. His multitude of gifts as an actor and person will be missed by everyone. In this sad, dark moment we are comforted by our memory of his joy and light.

No cause of death has been officially confirmed, but TMZ says Garson had “been battling cancer.”

Garson studied theater at Wesleyan University and then the Yale Drama School. He appeared in over two dozen Sex and the City episodes, as well as both big screen movies; after the series ended he was a regular on USA’s White Collar for six seasons. While those were his biggest roles, Garson made dozens of other appearances on film and television. His resume included Ruby, Groundhog Day, The Rock, Kingpin, Being John Malkovich, Freaky Friday, Just Like Heaven, and The TV Set, plus shows like Coach, Quantum Leap, Family Ties, L.A. Law, The X-Files, MADtv, and NYPD Blue.

As news of Garson’s death became public, tributes began to pour in on social media.

And Just Like That, featuring Garson, will premiere later this fall on HBO Max.

