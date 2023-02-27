Here&#8217;s How You Can Win Up to $30,000 This Spring

Here’s How You Can Win Up to $30,000 This Spring

Canva

Ready to manifest some major money? You could fill up your tank AND your bank when you Win Cash, up to $30,000! Here's what you need to know:

How to Play

Listen to us for the codes you need to enter Win Cash. We're hooking you up with TEN Win Cash codes every weekday. When you hear a code, type it below to enter the contest.

The Prize

Every time you enter a code, you have a shot at scoring the $30,000 Grand Prize. Talk about a major bag alert!

We're also choosing TEN daily winners to receive $100. You read that right--TEN daily winners! Each winner gets $100 in cold, hard cash.

We'll announce the Grand Prize winner on Monday, May 1 after the contest wraps.

*This is a multi-market promotion that ends April 30, 2023. Codes are only valid until 11:59 p.m. local time the day they're given out but can be entered in any order. Enter just one code in each box for a valid entry. Check out the full terms and conditions below.*

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America

YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.
Filed Under: vip, Win Cash Spring 2023
Categories: Contests

More From 104.7 KISS-FM