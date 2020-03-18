Woman Discovers Bar of Soap Is Actually Cheese… After 4 Days

It could happen to anyone, right?

Thanks to COVID-19, we're all spending more time indoors and, quite frankly, we're all losing our minds. Well, at least in my household. I've had several moments of forgetfulness or just plain absentmindedness. It's bound to happen to all of us in these circumstances. So, I think I speak for everyone when I say I sympathize with this woman.

A woman in Vancouver, Washington mistook a block of cheese for a bar of soap.

The story was originally posted in a thread on Reddit. Miley had been washing her hands consistently and thoroughly as the CDC has recommended. One night she accidentally left some cheese out in the counter and the next day she grabbed it, thinking it was soap, and began to wash her hands with it. Four days later she wondered why it wasn't producing suds like her other bars of soap.

I'm not sure how she confirmed that the bar was not actually soap. Maybe it was a brave nibble, but she was able to determine that the bar was actually cheese. Now the question is, was she grating soap for homemade nachos?