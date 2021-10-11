Would You Like To Work With The U.S. Forest Service In Wyoming?

If you live in Wyoming, you know how important the National Forests & Grasslands are to the state and there's a good chance that you would love to work with the Forest Service. Currently they are hiring, but you need to hurry if you'd like to apply for certain positions. Some the positions are temporary and some permanent offering great salaries and benefits. The jobs range from fire jobs, jobs for students and recent graduates and those with more specific training.

The Forest Service is a part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and plays a major role in managing the over 190 million acres of forest across the nation. The service was created in 1905 by President Roosevelt to make sure the nation had the best water and timber. Through the years the role of US Forest Service has been expanded and works to maintain and manage the 155 National Forests and 20 National Grasslands. Wyoming is home to 8 National Forests with over 9 million acres of land maintained by US Forest Service.

The 8 are:

Ashley National Forest near Rock Springs, WY

BigHorn National Forest North Central WY

Black Hills National Forest Northeast WY into South Dakota

Bridger-Teton National Forest Northwest WY

Caribou-Targhee National Forest Northwest WY (Southwest of Yellowstone)

Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest Southeastern WY

Shoshone National Forest Northwest WY (borders the East side of Yellowstone and Tetons)

Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest Southwest WY (mostly in Utah, but is in a small portion of Wyoming)

Wyoming is home to Thunder Basin National Grassland which is the 3rd largest National Grassland in the Country and is about 2.9 million acres of land in the Forest Service.

To learn more about working with the US Forest Service here is where you can apply and find our more information. APPLY FOR THE US FOREST SERVICE

