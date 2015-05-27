WYO 70 is Finally Open

The folks at WYDOT had some good news today. Not only are Highway's 130 and the Wind River Canyon open, but today they swung open the gates on Highway 70.

Both WYO 130 over the Snowy Range (which opened on May 22) and WYO 70 over Battle Pass close annually in late autumn when relatively low traffic amounts and deep snow accumulations render plowing operations impractical.

Travelers are advised that current high country conditions are wet with cold nights. Motorcyclists and bikers should watch for patches of frozen run-off before the morning sun warms the road surface. All travelers and hikers should be prepared for possible closures due to winter-like weather on both roadways even after they open.