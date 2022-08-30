Wyoming DEQ providing $843,660 for early replacement of diesel school buses

The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (WYDEQ) is providing $843,660 of grant funding for early replacement of diesel school buses through the 2022 Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA 21 Grant), according to a recent press release from WYDEQ.

The WYDEQ created the School Bus Replacement Program in 2016 with money from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Diesel Emissions Reduction Act and from matching funds from the 2016 Volkswagen Settlement. With this program, WYDEQ has helped replace over 100 buses in Wyoming’s school districts.

The replacement buses have improved safety features providing safer transportation for students while curbing emissions.

“By replacing eligible buses, Wyoming will see further reductions in emissions,” stated Keith Guille, Outreach Manager for DEQ. “The DERA 21 Grant is a great opportunity for our students, our schools and our state.”

The application period is now open for eligible buses.

Eligible buses shall meet the following criteria:

School buses with diesel engine model years 2004 through 2007.

The replacement vehicle shall resemble the replaced vehicle in form and function

The new replacement bus must be powered by an EPA- or CARB-certified, 2021 or newer model year diesel or alternative-fueled engine.

To be eligible for replacement, the bus must be fully operational and in current, regular service.

The replaced bus must be disabled (scrapped).

DEQ will provide a 25% reimbursement of the final purchase price from the pertinent fiscal year Wyoming Department of Education Student Transportation Bus Bids.

NOTE: According to Wyoming Statute 21-13-320(g)(i), all reimbursements for transportation have to meet the vehicle replacement schedules set forth by the state. These replacement life cycles are found in Section 6 of the Chapter 20 Rules

Find more information, view an application webinar, and start the application process, by going to the WYDEQ website.

