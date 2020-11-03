The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is seeking the public's help in finding a poacher who dumped a headless buck white-tailed deer north of Garland in the northern part of the state.

According to a news release, Lovell Game Warden Dillon Herman discovered the deer's carcass between Garland and Deaver east of Wyoming Highway 114.

Herman found the deer on November 1, but it was apparently shot a day or two before at a different location.

Anyone with information related to the incident, or who may have noticed suspicious vehicles or activities in the area, is encouraged to call Herman at 307-899-1266, the Cody Game and Fish office at 307-527-7125 or the Stop Poaching Hotline at 1-877-WGFD-TIP (1-877-943-3847).

Callers may remain anonymous and any information leading to the arrest of conviction may result in a reward of up to $5,000.