Wyoming Game & Fish States The Obvious: ‘Leave Baby Wildlife Alone’

In what seems to be at least an annual occurrence, and despite heavy media coverage of such incidents, Wyoming Game and Fish is once again reminding the public to "leave baby wildlife alone."

Those enjoying the Cowboy State's outdoors this spring should expect to see newborn wildlife such as fawns, hatchings and other young animals.

While those animals are "charismatic and incredible to watch and photograph," game and fish is urging the public to keep their distance and leave young wildlife (and all wildlife) alone.

Ignoring such guidance (and the law) could not only be dangerous for the young animals, it could mean serious injury or death for humans in some cases.

"Getting too close to newborn wildlife can be very dangerous," game and fish says. "A mother bear, bison, moose or even deer will display aggressive behavior when humans get too close to their young. Leave the area immediately if you encounter aggressive wildlife with young."

Added Wyoming Game and Fish biologist Will Schultz: "In short, wildlife don't need your help; they have been rearing young just fine for centuries."

If a child should bring home a wild "orphan" immediately return it to the exact spot it was found. If the mother is known to be dead, contact your nearest game and fish regional office.

Wyoming Game and Fish reminds the public that state and federal laws forbid the possession of game and many non-game animals, so adopting a newborn is illegal. Fines can be as much as $1,000.