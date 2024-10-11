Great News Wyoming: Hobby Lobby Raising Their Minimum Wage to Almost $20 an Hour

The cost of living is outrageous. We can start with that. But one retail company recently made a huge announcement about their wage policy.

Near the end of September 2024, it was announced that the arts and crafts specialty store, Hobby Lobby, would be raising their minimum full-time hourly wage to $19.25. The change went into effect Tuesday, October 1st, 2024.

Considering Wyoming has three Hobby Lobby locations spread across the state, this change effects us as well.

The three Cowboy State locations are:

Casper

Cheyenne

Gillette

Back in 2009, Hobby Lobby became one of the first nationwide retailers to establish a minimum hourly wage well over the federal minimum wage. Even more admirable, in the last fifteen years, the retailer has since raised it minimum wage thirteen times!

Hobby Lobby founder and CEO, David Green, stated to Businesswire:

A pillar of our success is taking care of our employees. For decades, we have closed our stores on Sundays, and at 8:00 p.m. the rest of the week, to help employees balance their work and personal lives, and have time for rest, family, and worship. We work hard to provide some of the best wages and benefits in retail, which allows us to attract and retain a great team of associates to serve our loyal customers

It's no secret that both restaurant and retail businesses have struggled post-pandemic to find reliable team employees, those looking for jobs have complained that the majority of blue collar and retail jobs were paying enough to survive.

Green went on to say:

Inflation has negatively impacted nearly all businesses, individuals, and families over the past several years. We have worked hard to hold our prices down, and are thankful for our continued success as a company. As we head into the joyous holiday season, we are thrilled to share that success with thousands of our employees.

This is potentially great news for those looking for new employment.

