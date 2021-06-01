Wyoming Man Accused Of Having 100+ Suspected Child Porn Images

Federal authorities say a Wyoming man was in possession of over 100 suspected pornographic images depicting children, possibly as young as 4.

According to documents filed in United States District Court for Wyoming, Torrington resident Andrew Bryan Culligan is charged with a single count of transportation of child pornography. He could face between 15 years to 40 years behind bars if convicted.

Get our free mobile app

A complaint supporting the charges alleges that federal investigators received a Cybertip regarding a GIF file that depicted a girl believed to be between 4- and 6-years-old performing a sex act on a man.

The complaint alleges that investigators searched email accounts associated with Culligan and found files depicting child pornography.

Court documents state that one of Culligan's acquaintances took her daughter to the emergency room on May 27 after she located a letter from Culligan to her daughter.

According to the complaint, Culligan told the girl in the letter that he missed performing sex acts on her. He also allegedly "expressed a desire to impregnate her," the complaint states.

At the time the complaint was filed, the girl was still going through the forensic interview process.

The complaint further states that Culligan was formally charged in state court in Goshen County with charges relating to child sexual exploitation. He is also a registered sex offender, the complaint states.

Court documents allege that federal investigators attempted to interview Culligan in Goshen County. While he admitted to owning a suspect email account found to have child porn files, Culligan reportedly asked for an attorney.

Agents then terminated the interview.

Culligan has not had an opportunity to enter pleas to the charges.