Authorities in Sublette County say a Wyoming man died by suicide as investigators searched his property for a woman who's been missing for more than four years.

Sixty-one-year-old LaBarge resident Vanessa "Nessy" Orren was reported missing in January 2017 and an active investigation has since ensued.

The Sublette County Sheriff's Office says detectives were granted a search warrant for property belonging to Darrell "Pete" Petry in relation to the investigation.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including NecroSearch, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Land Management, Wyoming Game and Fish, Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and Wyoming Highway Patrol participated in the search.

As the search was being conducted, Petry left his property and was found deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on June 22, according to a statement from Sublette County authorities

Orrens' disappearance still being investigated.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sublette County Sheriff's Office Detective Division at 307-637-4378.

No additional information has been released.