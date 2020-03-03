Wyoming Medical Center Shooter Gives Notice To File Appeal

A Casper man who was convicted of aggravated assault for firing a handgun in Wyoming Medical Center last year indicated he intends to appeal his conviction to the Wyoming Supreme Court.

Mitchell Taylor was convicted on two charges of aggravated assault following a jury trial in July. No one was hurt in the shooting.

Before and during the trial, Taylor's public, Joseph Cole, argued to allow jurors to hear that Taylor was under the influence of the psychedelic drug LSD, or acid. Cole indicated that he intended to argue his client was mentally ill due to being under the influence of the drug.

Natrona County District Court Judge Daniel Forgey repeatedly denied that request.

During the trial, jurors heard testimony from a doctor and a custodian who were both on shift during the shooting. Both testified that Taylor fired a handgun at them. They were named as victims in the aggravated assault charges.

Prior to the trial, Taylor pleaded guilty to a property destruction charge.

Taylor was sentenced to six to nine years in prison on the aggravated assault charges along with 12 to 24 months on the property destruction charge. He will serve those sentences at the same time.

The appeal was docketed in the Wyoming Supreme Court on Feb. 10. Taylor has until March 30 to file his appeal.