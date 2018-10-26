Wyoming Ranked Among Most and Least Stressed States

In Wyoming, we apparently get really stressed about some things, but are completely chill about others. Our state has just been ranked as one of the most stressed places in one area and the least in a couple others.

Engaging Data shared a map which shows 4 primary types of stress. When it comes to work stress, Wyoming is ranked as the second most stressed state in the US.

Engaging Data

But, when it comes to family issues, Wyoming is in great shape as the 6th least stressed about family stuff.

Engaging Data

We're also pretty OK with money ranked at #4 being less stressed about finances.

Engaging Data

Health and safety stress is a "meh" with Wyoming ranked right in the middle.

Engaging Data

What's the takeaway? My interpretation is we work hard in Wyoming. Sometimes maybe too hard. But, we love our families and know how to manage our money that we make from working so hard. Let's pretend that's true.

The Engaging Data study is a worthwhile read if you're interested in what we get all tied up in knots about in Wyoming.