Wyoming State Finals Rodeo Concludes in Douglas

The State Finals in high school rodeo wrapped up on Saturday in Douglas with the top 4 finishers in each event qualifying for the National High School Finals next month in Lincoln, Nebraska. On the ladies' side, Maddie Fantaskey of Worland won the barrel racing with a combined time of 34.511 and she will be joined at Nationals by Jordan Morman of Gillette, Rozet's Ashlyn Goven, and Wheatland's Rayne Grant. Fantaskey also placed first in the reined cow horse event and the girls cutting. The other 2 ladies that qualified for nationals in cutting are Emme Norsworthy of Thermopolis and Baleigh Lane from Huntley. Heiden Thompson of Yoder, Broc Schwartzkoph of Douglas, and Worland's Sydnee Roady were the 3 other qualifiers in the reined cow horse event.

In the breakaway roping, Hadley Furnival of Casper won a state championship with a combined time of 5.65. She will be headed to Lincoln along with Heiden Thompson of Yoder, Shelby Peterson of Douglas, and Tavy Leno from Sheridan. Over in the goat tying event, Thompson won the short-go in Douglas in 14 flat and the other 3 national qualifiers are Tavy Leno, Raelee Caldwell of Gillette, and Rozlyn Herren of Gillette. Thompson by the way won the girl's all-around. Maddie Eskew of Gillette took first at the state finals in the pole bending in 40.669. So she punched her ticket to nationals in that event along with Morman, Grant, and Leno.

On the boy's side, the state champion in the bareback was Tuker Caricato from Saratoga with a score of 146 on 2. Joining Caricato at the national finals in Nebraska will be Roedy Farrell of Thermopolis, Jaspur Brower from Big Piney, and Colton Farrow of Shell. In the saddle bronc, the state champion there was Cian Ahern of Wyarno outside of Sheridan with a count of 119 on 2. Also qualifying for national in the saddle bronc; Jase Longwell of Thermopolis, Laramie's Kayson Dory, and Greybull's Jake Schlattmann. The bull riding state champion in 2021 was Colt Welsh of Gillette with a 72. The top 4 qualifiers in the bull riding are Brody Hasenack of Jackson, Kacy Jones of Newcastle, Brodie Bates from Riverton, and Colton Coffman of Lusk.

In the timed event for the boys, Chance Sorenson of Arvada won the average in Douglas in the steer wrestling in 19.5 on two. He will be joined at the national finals by Kall Mayfield of Midwest, Jase Longwell, and Bohdi Coombs from Wellington. The tie-down roping state champ was Cord Herring from Veteran in 25.4 so his next stop will be Lincoln along with Coy Thar of Rozet, Stratton Kohr of Gillette, and Sheridan's William Albrecht. In team roping, Garrett Titmus of Thermopolis along with Donald Quick of Craig won the average in Douglas in 17.31. The following pairs of guys punched their ticket to Lincoln with a solid regular season; Jade Espensheid of Big Piney/ Coy Johnson of Buffalo, Teagen Bentley and Mason Trollinger of Casper, Broc Swartzkoph and Cord Herring, Bodie Herring/ Cort McBride of Meriden as well as Jase Longwell and McCoy Longwell. In the boys cutting, there was a four-way tie for first at the state finals; Gillettes Keyton and Joseph Hayden along with Tryce Jolovich of Gillette and Cody Boller of Weston. The Haydens and Boller will be joined by Swartzkoph at the big show.

The High School National Finals will be July 18-24th at the Lancaster County Fairgrounds in Lincoln.

