Wyoming Town of 1 BOOMS To 6 People!

It was not long ago that the town of Lost Springs, Wyoming had a population of just 1 person.

THEN CAME A MAJOR POPULATION BOOM!

Lost Springs, Wyoming: City With Population of 1 (now 4)

So said its official green highway sign, and the metropolis got a lot of "hilarity of tiny towns" media attention. In 2011 it admitted that as many as four people lived there and the sign was updated to reflect its plummet from demographic uniqueness (not that there are many four-person towns).

Two businesses, and a population of 4 people. Wow, that is quite a JUMP!

BUT HOLD ON! Has Lost Springs gone through yet another population boom?

Lost Springs is a town in Converse County, Wyoming, United States. As of the 2020 census, the population was 6. Lost Springs, Wyoming.

So either a couple of people moved there, or somebody had some babies.

GOSH! Imagine the traffic problems they must be having now.

The name "Lost Springs" comes from early explorers who were trying to find the springs that were listed on the map. But they could not find any springs. Therefore, Lost Springs became the name.

There is a little bar in town. Not sure if that is still open but I want to go check.

There is also a little monument from back in 1976 when the town got the distinction of having a population of just 1.

attachment-Lost Springs Bar loading...

So what was the town like when it just has a population of 1?

For that matter, what was the population like, when it was just 1? Was he a nice guy?

Imagine someone from NYC coming to Lost Springs and looking at the population density.

New York has the highest population density of any major city in the United States, with over 27,000 people per square mile.

In the video below we get to meet the 1 guy who lived in Lost Springs when the population was just 1.

I searched through a few more videos and found one of when the population was bumped up to 4.

All at once, the lone guy in Lost Springs has to talk to people.

Suddenly he could not sit naked on the front porch anymore.

He had once bragged that he could step outside and just cuss at the top of his lungs and nobody was around to worry about it. Can't do that when suddenly 3 other people are around.

So what caused the recent population JUMP from 4 to 6?

Just what does Lost Springs have to offer?

I bet what the town has to offer is cheap land, quiet open spaces, and no crime.

Well, then again there is that one bar in town.

THE HISTORY & REBIRTH OF CHUGWATER WYOMING