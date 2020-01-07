Wyomingites: Are You More Rude or Polite? [QUIZ]

As a whole, most folks in the Cowboy State are polite. I'd even go out on a limb and say compared to most major metropolitan areas, we are leaps and bounds ahead of them on the polite scale.

A fun little quiz done by MagiQuiz will tell you how rude or polite you really are. That is of course if you answer the questions truthfully.

It's worth noting my quiz results stated I was super polite, but considering the questions, in my opinion, you'd have to really be a jerk to not score well. There was really only one question that had me doubting my answer at all. I bet you can tell which one.

I'd also like to point out, these questions were all "real world" situations, with only one question having anything to do with social media (which is the one question I actually had a hard time with, mainly because I didn't like any of the multiple choice responses).

How well did you score?