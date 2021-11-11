Wyoming’s Alcohol Quality A Good Ride With ‘LeDoux It Spirits’

Pull your hat down tight and "Just LeDoux It"!

Wyoming's favorite son, Chris LeDoux has been gone since 2005, but his legacy lives on. His music is loved by millions, he's in the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame, his likeness has been enshrined with bronze statues in the town of Kaycee & at Frontier Days in Cheyenne, he's been mentioned in many country songs, he has rodeo's and even a full weekend dedicated to him with 'Chris LeDoux Days' and there is a full line of spirits that carries his name.

Drew Kirby, Townsquare Media

Just LeDoux It Spirits is made and bottled high in the mountains near Tie Siding right here in Wyoming. The company that carries the name of a legend, is home to award winning legendary line of Bourbon Whiskey, Straight Whiskey and Honey Whiskey has expanded over the years to include a Wine Collection, Western Skies Vodka, Gunslinger Gin, specialty Whiskey "Haywire" and even Rum Ranch and Buffalo Bay Rum. Not bad for a bronc ridin, ranching, singer from the hills of Kaycee, Wyoming.

Just like with his legendary rodeo career, music success and family life, Just LeDoux It Spirits are above all the others. The colorful labelling on the bottles tell a story much the same as Chris could do when he put pen to paper to write another great song, or when he pulled his hat low, grabbed the rigging and made the nod to get the ride started.

Another cool thing about this line of goodies, is the money made goes to benefit others as portions of the proceeds go to the Chris LeDoux Memorial Foundation to fund a college scholarship and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

