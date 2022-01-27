Wyoming’s Favorite Romantic Movie is One of the Classics

Love is in the air! Or maybe not, that's probably just wind. After all, we are in Wyoming. But Valentine's Day will be here before you know it. In less than three weeks, that special romantic days for couples will be here. So time to plan out your romantic ideas. Maybe you want something simple, like a romantic movie to watch. If that's the case, then you're reading the right article to find out what Wyoming's favorite romantic movie is.

It's not as if Wyoming is known for its romantic tales throughout cinematic history. Not much of any films are ever based in or around the Cowboy State besides something with more of a western outlaw theme (we're looking right at you, 'Yellowstone' *cough* train station). That being said, it doesn't mean that Wyoming hasn't picked out its favorite romantic film. Using Google trends, Zippia recently found out what the favorite romantic movie is in each state.

But before we get to Wyoming's pick, let's talk about something kind of questionable. In some surrounding states, like Colorado and Idaho, they picked their favorite romantic movie as 'The Shape of Water'. Granted, that film won the Oscar for both Best Picture and Best Director. It was a fine film. However, it was a film where a woman falls in love with a fish (SPOILER ALERT). Like, what? C'mon! That's your favorite romantic movie?! Between a woman and a fish?! I mean, they did a similar thing with the movie 'Splash' with Tom Hanks and Daryl Hannah, but at least that was funny! Get it together guys, c'mon!

Okay, now that I've wasted time ranting about the love between a woman and a fish, I can tell you that Wyoming picked one of the great classics as its favorite romantic comedy and good on us for doing so! 'Casablanca' was Wyoming's pick. They made the film in 1942 and it still holds up. The film stars Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman and also won Oscars for Best Picture and Best Director (thank you, Michael Curtiz). The movie also had some of the greatest quotes in cinematic history.

I don't want to spoil any of that film due to the fact that it has nothing to do with falling in love with a fish. So enjoy your favorite romantic movie, whatever it is, this Valentine's Day! If it happens to be 'Casablanca', well then, here's lookin' at you, Wyoming!

