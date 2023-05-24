Wyoming’s Little Known But Most Beautiful Campsite

There are places in Wyoming that are wonderfully beautiful, like no place you have ever seen before.

Yet, most people don't know about them.

That makes it even more interesting and special.

Wyoming's Clearwater Campground is located along the Buffalo Bill Scenic Byway, about 32 miles west of Cody, in northwestern Wyoming.

This site is only 20 miles east of the east entrance to Yellowstone National Park.

It's the perfect place to enjoy including fishing, hiking, and viewing local wildlife.

You'll marvel at the unique landscape.

CAUTION: This is a primitive area located along the fast-moving Shoshone River.

Here is a video review from a family that enjoyed a weekend there.

Primitive camping means no showers or other facilities, including drinking water.

You'll have to pack in everything you need.

That is one of the main reasons that few people camp here.

But you can't bet the view, the rocks, and the river.

Since few people visit the area you'll find loads of wildlife to watch.

It's also an affordable place to stay if your plane was to explore Yellowstone, on the cheap.

Yellowstone is just up the road, and so is the beautiful town of Cody Wyoming.

This next video provides a simple view of the campground area.

There is a 16-day stay limit on campsites.

This is grizzly bear country, practice safe food storage techniques.

The elevation is 6,000 feet.

The views you'll experience are of the south edge of the North Absaroka volcanic field.

Here is a link on how to get there.

The campground is not big, but that's the point.

