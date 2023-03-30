Wyoming’s Professional Cornhole Team Needs YOU!

Believe it or not, summer is on the way.

Not sure what day it will be on, but it's coming.

Summer in Wyoming means lots of outdoor events, food, and cornhole competitions.

Yes, Wyoming loves the game of cornhole.

Some Wyomingites are really good at it.

But are they good enough to turn professional?

Are professional cornhole players considered ATHLETES?

Stop rolling your eyes up in your head.

Just look at these players in the video below.

They even have sponsors on their shirts.

They have fans, and announcers, and have been on television sports channels.

Professional cornhole is real, and there are Wyoming residents who participate in it.

You can follow the website Cornhole 307 on Facebook to find top Wyoming cornhole "athletes" and root for them.

Visit the website Cornhole Finder, which is a creepy name, to find cornhole tournaments near you.

Honestly, I'm a little surprised this is not a high school sport like basketball and football.

The 307 Baggers Cornhole Club of Wyoming needs YOU!

Join the team.

Go PRO!

Represent Wyoming in the next national finals.

In professional cornhole, there are strict rules.

According to The American Cornhole Association - yes, that is a thing,

Court Layout

The following dimensions and measurements will serve to determine how far apart to place cornhole boards as well as the positioning of players during gameplay.

Court Dimensions

A cornhole court shall be a level rectangular area 8-10 feet wide and a minimum of 40-45 feet long. The court should consist of two cornhole boards, designated pitcher’s boxes, and foul lines.

Pitcher's Box

The pitcher’s box is a rectangle 4 feet by 3 feet at each end of the court, parallel with, and on both sides of the boards. Each player must remain in the pitcher’s box while pitching a cornhole bag.

Foul Lines

There are two sets of foul lines: open adult-play and junior-play for children 12 and under. The adult foul lines shall be defined as an imaginary line 27 feet between the front of each board. The junior-play foul lines are defined as an imaginary line 12-15 feet between the front of each board. The foul line should be parallel to the front of the opposite board to meet ACA guidelines.

What do we call a professional cornhole player?

Cornholio?

