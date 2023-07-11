Wyoming’s Secret Society Of Treasure Hunters

There are people you know who are treasure hunting in Wyoming.

You just didn't know that they are doing it.

It's called GEOCASHING, and anyone can do it.

For those who don't know:

Geocaching is an outdoor recreational activity, in which participants use a Global Positioning System receiver or mobile device and other navigational techniques to hide and seek containers, called "geocaches" or "caches", at specific locations marked by coordinates all over the world. (WIKIPEDIA).

In this treasure hunt you never know what you're going to find or where you will find it.

The rules are simple. You can take something from the box, but you must leave something in return.

There are more than 1.6 million active geocachers in the United States, according to Groundspeak, Inc.

There are apps for your phone and maps online.

Here are some of the top-rated geocaching trails in Wyoming, both easy and hard.

City Trails and Maps in Wyoming has an interactive map with links to towns and regions.

On Facebook, you can find WAG. The Wyoming Association Of Geocachers.

When we talk about what will be found, it's never anything like A MILLION DOLLARS.

Usually, these are fun little trinkets and memory items.

Just as fun is what you decided to leave in exchange.

attachment-geocash map loading...

The location of the cash can be just as much fun as what is in it.

Sometimes it's in an important building, like a city hall or the state capital.

Sometimes it's in a very unassuming place, like along a back highway where nobody in their right mind would go, or leave something for that matter.

A great example of this is the video, below, where this gentleman was led to stop by the app on his phone.

He was near Casper Wyoming, and there is really no reason for someone to stop here for anything.

Perpahs that's what makes it the perfect spot.

Sound interesting?

You'll learn more about Wyoming, that's for sure.

Find an app, join a social media group, and enjoy the treasure hunt.

