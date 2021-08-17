Wyoming’s Smallest Towns Are Crazy Tiny…Even For Wyoming

Everyone knows that Wyoming is the least populated state in the United States. However, even with that as a known fact, it's tough to even fathom just how small the smallest towns in Wyoming really are. The latest census data has been released and you won't believe just how tiny they really are.

The 2020 U.S. Census information was released just last week. Not only did Wyoming remain the least populated states, but it was also one of the slowest growing states in the country. World Population Review has listed the new population of every town in the Cowboy State, so let's take a look at some of the tiniest towns in not just Wyoming, but the entire country...

10 Smallest Towns in Wyoming

In terms of population, Wyoming's tiny towns are about as small as you can get. But as you may have noticed, several have plenty of scenic camping spots. Maybe they're worth a visit!

30 Wyoming Attractions To Visit

- 30 Wyoming Attractions To Visit

15 Questions You Should Never Ask Someone From Wyoming

- 15 Questions You Should Never Ask Someone From Wyoming

10 Of The Most Famous Wyomingites In History We asked our listeners to tell us who they thought was the most famous Wyomingite in History, here are the top 10 picks. NOTE: To be a Wyomingite you do NOT have to be born here, but you DO have to have lived here for at least a year.

- 10 Of The Most Famous Wyomingites In History

30 Ways To Say You're From Wyoming Without Saying You're From Wyoming These are the most mentioned ways to say you're from Wyoming, without actually saying you're from Wyoming.

- 30 Ways To Say You're From Wyoming Without Saying You're From Wyoming