Yellowstone Listed As One Of The Best Winter Trips In The World

Many people think of Yellowstone as the perfect Summer destination.

And while they aren't wrong, Yellowstone has so much more to offer.

People that reside in Wyoming year-round know that the Summer is often too packed to truly enjoy all that the park has to offer.

True wildlife lovers know that the Fall is actually the best time to get an up-close look at many of the animals.

And those of us that have been in Yellowstone in the Winter know that despite this snow and frigid temperatures olds its own special unique beauty.

So, when I came across an article from OutsideOnline.com listing Yellowstone as one of the 25 best Winter trips in the world I had to agree.

From snowmobiling and guided tours to snowshoeing and cross country skiing Yellowstone has it all...as long as you're willing to brave the cold and wind.

There are some travel restrictions and the lodging options are very limited, so if you plan to travel to Yellowstone in the Winter its a trip you'll need to plan for...rather than one to do on a whim.

Below are two videos that have some great pointers for people interested in traveling to Yellowstone in the Winter.

The first one was created by the National Park Service and the second one is from a popular vlogger Alice Ford.

If you've been to Yellowstone in the Winter we'd love to see your pictures!

You can send them to us in the My Country 95.5 mobile app.

Get our free mobile app

A Stunning Look At Wyoming Life Through The Eyes Of Photographer Chris Dickinson Chris Dickinson is a premier western photographer based out of Utah who can often be found propped on his elbows in the mud, boots covered in manure, facing a rearing horse, all for the sake of the perfect shot. He's a man who does whatever it takes to achieve greatness. Below is a gallery of his pictures taken in Wyoming.