According to a press release by Yellowstone National Park, the west, south, and east entrances and nearly all roads in the park will be closed to regular vehicle traffic on Nov. 1.

The park closes roads around this time to prepare for the winter season and snowmobile and snow coach travel, which will begin on Dec. 15.

The park roads that will be closed on Nov. 1 include all the roads along the way from Mammoth Hot Springs to the West Thumb, the East Entrance to Lake Village, all the roads from the South Entrance to Norris, and the West Entrance to Madison

Tower Junction to Canyon Junction through Dunraven Pass closed for the season on Oct. 21 due to inclement weather.

The roads between the North Entrance in Gardiner, Montana, and the Northeast Entrance in Cooke City/Silver Gate, Montana through Mammoth Hot Springs, Tower Junction, and Lamar Valley, will be open year-round.

While those roads were closed due to the June flooding, they reopened to regular traffic on Oct. 15 after repairs began over the summer with help from the Federal Highway Administration.

The road between the North Entrance and Mammoth Hot Springs is set to open to regular traffic no later than Nov. 1, with a reopening event to be held on Oct. 29 to celebrate the repairs done to the road connecting Gardiner to Mammoth Hot Springs.

While the repairs have continued in the park, there hasn't been too much of an issue with wildfires in the park and this season there have been seven wildfires, with the most recent and largest fire, the Big Horn Fire happening on Sept. 27 and affecting 5.8 acres.

The fire danger in Yellowstone has been moderate since Oct. 24 after being set to high on Oct. 14.

