You Can Help Casperites Struggling With Mental Health Issues

Mental Health continues to be a problem in the United States as a whole, with Wyoming ranking number 12 out of 50 for the most mental health disorders in the nation.

Isolation, anxiety, and fear brought on by the recent worldwide Coronavirus Pandemic is making the day to day struggle of living with mental illness harder than ever before.

The good news is, there IS help for Casperites struggling with Mental Health issues, and there is an easy (and fun) way you can help.

In this interview with Dan Odell one of the staff members at the Iris Clubhouse, he talks about the mission of the Iris Clubhouse, how COVID-19 has affected its members, and about the 4th Annual Be Kind To Your Mind 5k/10k Run.

The Iris Clubhouses' goal is to "empower people with mental illness to engage in meaningful, sustainable, and transformative community partnerships."

As with many organizations, the Iris Clubhouse counts on donations from the community around them to help keep their program going.

This weekend will be their 4th annual Be Kind To Your Mind 5k/10k Dino Dash and Fun Run.

The event will be held at Edness Kimball Wilkens State Park on September 26, 2020.

Registration is open until midnight on September 25, 2020.

Yes, this event IS family-friendly.

Both the runs and the FREE obstacle course are open to children of all ages.