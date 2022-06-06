You Can Stay In This Affordable Wyoming Grain Bin

Now, I'm all about creative ways to create really niche Airbnbs and this particular Wyoming Airbnb gets an A for effort. That's not to say that this property isn't beautiful. That's the furthest statement I could make about this grain bin that's been converted into an Airbnb in Riverton.

Really, I love the style. As a kid that spent every summer on my Grandparent's Southern Illinois farm, I'd say I've spent more time around a grain bin than most. I use to love bouncing baseballs off the top of it, taking batting practice swings. But, I digress.

This unit is really cool. They fixed the interior up and made it not only look super clean but also, very homey and quaint. I love that they have everything you could need, for the most part inside the grain bin. But they also have a nice outhouse next to the unit that they didn't put inside. Which, with the size of this grain bin, they probably did you a favor by putting the restroom outside in an outhouse.

If you love rustic style in homes or in this case, an Airbnb, this converted grain bin is a must-see. Especially if you're planning that trip that puts you either in Riverton, or just passing through. This property would make for a great memory from your trip that you'll be able to talk about for years to come.

So, what are you waiting for? Let's go ahead and take a virtual tour of this converted Wyoming grain bin.

