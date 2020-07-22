YouTube Is Making a Crowdsourced Documentary With… You

This is your chance to be a part of history.

What a time to make a documentary, right? There is a lot happening in the world right now and, to be honest, a lot of what is happening is connecting all of us. We are in a pandemic. COVID-19 is a part of the entire world whether we like it or not. And if you're like me, you're curious what coronavirus looks like through the eyes and lives of others on this planet.

I think we'll have our answers soon.

Hollywood bigwigs Kevin Macdonald and Ridley Scott are creating a crowdsourced documentary called Life in a Day 2020. It's a sequel of sorts to the Life in a Day documentary that was made in 2010 in which we, the people, are the ones filming it. That's right, you could be a part of this documentary that will be shown through YouTube Originals.

All you have to do is film your day on Saturday, July 25.

The filmmakers ask that you film things that you love, fear, or want to change. They also want to know things like, what's in your pocket? The idea is to find some common human elements that can be replicated across the globe. Film special events on that day like a wedding or anniversary. Get creative with it! Once you're done filming, you can submit your videos directly to the Life in a Day website. They will then select footage and edit it down into a full documentary.

Oh, and make sure you tell us if they select your footage so we can make a really big deal about it!