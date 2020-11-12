Zack Snyder Still Wants to Make a ‘Dark Knight Returns’ Movie

No single DC Comics story has influenced more Batman movies and television shows than Frank Miller’s The Dark Knight Returns, the tale of an older Bruce Wayne who puts his costume back on after a long retirement. Miller’s bleak tone, dark imagery, and innovative costume design have filtered down to shows like Batman: The Animated Series and The Dark Knight Rises.

But while there are many things inspired by The Dark Knight Returns, there are still no direct live-action adaptations. (A two-part animated movie was released in 2012 and 2013.) One filmmaker who’s been deeply influenced by The Dark Knight Returns says he still wants to make a TDKR film. Zack Snyder recently appeared as a guest on The Nerd Queens YouTube channel, where he confessed that even though all of his DC movies bear resemblances to The Dark Knight Returns, he still wants to make a full-on adaptation.

“I'm so obsessed with that comic. I've always thought that maybe one day down the road as a one-off, just as a crusty old Batman, we'd just do it. It's a dream I have,” said Snyder, who is now at work on Zack Snyder’s Justice League, a four-part director’s cut of his Justice League movie, which premiered in theaters back in 2017. Maybe in another ten years or so, Ben Affleck will be old enough to go from grumpy, aging, sad Batman, to mega-cranky, decrepit, super-depressed Dark Knight and Snyder will get his wish.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League premieres on HBO Max in 2021. You can watch the full Nerd Queens video below.

