Even before James Gunn took a job as the co-CEO of DC Studios, he was saying that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 would be his last movie with that particular set of characters. That doesn’t mean the end of the Guardians team — someone else could always make a Guardians Vol. 4 — but it does put that possibility out into the universe. Dave Bautista has already said Guardians Vol. 3 will be his last time as Drax as well. So even if the Guardians show up somewhere else, it could be in a drastically different form.

Some of the Guardians have already died; Gamora was killed during Avengers: Infinity War, although a variant of her from a past timeline wound up appearing in Avengers: Endgame, and then stuck around in the MCU to appear in Guardians Vol. 3. Gamora(s) is (are) played by Zoe Saldana, who in a new interview with Variety says that she would be okay with retiring from Marvel soon — or at least retiring from wearing all of Gamora’s elaborate makeup.

As she put it:

I can never say no to anything, but that green makeup? I wouldn’t be upset if it didn’t happen again. I miss Gamora but I don’t miss 3:30 a.m. calls and five-hour makeup sessions and trips to the dermatologist afterwards.

She did concede that the hassles of the makeup are somewhat offset by her meetings with “that 8-year-old or that dad and mom or those generational fans that remind me that what I did was special to them, it makes me not be cynical about Marvel.” Still, you have to wonder how many hours Saldana (or Bautista, for that matter) has spent in a makeup chair between three Guardians and two Avengers. It must be hundreds of hours. That can’t be fun.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special premieres on Disney+ on November 25, 2022. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled to open in theaters on May 5, 2023.

Every Marvel Phase Four Movie and TV Show Ranked After eight TV shows and seven movies, Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is complete. What were the highlights and lowlights? We ranked them all.