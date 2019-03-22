1 Dead, 2 Injured in Crash South of Lusk

One person is dead and two more were hospitalized following a crash that occurred on U.S. Highway 85 south of Lusk on Thursday.

Adam R. Castillo of San Francisco, California, was identified as the man who passed away. He was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

Two other California residents -- 29-year-old Ezquiel C. Castillo and 35-year-old Christopher E. Rodriguez -- were wearing their seat belts and were taken to Niobrara Community Hospital.

In a statement Friday, Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeremy Beck said the crash occurred at roughly 8:15 a.m. near milepost 138.

A 2018 Nissan Sentra, occupied by the three California residents, was northbound on U.S. 85 when it failed to negotiate a slight curve and crossed into the southbound lane, where it hit a commercial truck.

The Torrington man who was driving the commercial truck was wearing his seatbelt and was not hurt.

State troopers are examining driver fatigue on the part of Ezquiel Castillo as a contributing factor in the crash.

Adam Castillo is the 34th person to die on Wyoming's highways thus far in 2019. By this time last year, 17 highway deaths had been reported in the state compared with 19 in 2017 and 10 in 2016 to date.