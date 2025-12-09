Wyoming Highway Patrol Urges Extreme Caution as High Wind Warning Intensifies

Wyoming is known for extreme winds, but as of yesterday morning, most of the state has been under a "high wind warning", as gust as strong as 90 mile per hour have been tearing through the area.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol Facebook page posted a pair of photo of an overturned semi along with warning in the caption that read:

Extreme blow over risk!

We have seen multiple blow overs already, and that wild wind has I-25 closed to light, high profile vehicles from Colorado to Sheridan. Colorado to Wheatland is especially dangerous right now. We have seen wind gusts anywhere from 75 to 90mph, and it is getting downright dangerous for anyone hauling a trailer and weighing less than 60,000 pounds (Gross Vehicle Weight).

If you're hauling a lighter load, a camper, or an empty commercial trailer, please hunker down and avoid the interstate. This wind is expected to continue through tonight and into Wednesday. Be safe out there, folks!

The National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming has issued a "High Wind Warning" that is in effect until Thursday, December 11th, 2025, at 5:00 am. The warning has been issued for:

Casper Mountain

Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range

Natrona County Lower Elevations

Sweetwater County and South Lincoln County

Strongest winds are expected along South Pass and higher peaks of the Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range and will take place during the daytime hours.

