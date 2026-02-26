Casper has it's fair share of both history and beautiful, but sometimes, it can be found in the most interesting of places.

In this case, it's a cozy, western-themed Airbnb located in the heart of downtown Casper.

Enter ALMA Away

Nestled away right off 1st Street, and hidden in plain sight, is the gorgeous ALMA Away. Located at 260 W 1st Street, the spacious unit is one of guest favorites on Airbnb and holds an astonishing 5.0 rating. It boosts room for 2 guests, with 1 and half bathrooms.

The Airbnb listing states:

Beautiful, exposed ceilings and roomy spaces create inviting surroundings in this old brothel used as the "The Madam’s Quarters." Vintage accents collected throughout Wyoming making ALMA Away a cool twist on the west. Merle Haggard meets John Travolta’s Urban Cowboy and it's all ready for you under the western sky.

What are the amenities?

1 bedroom

1 full bathroom

1 powder room

Full kitchen

Wifi

Free parking on premises

TV

Free washer – In unit

Free dryer – In unit

Air conditioning

Hair dryer

Refrigerator

Microwave

Cooking basics (pots and pans, oil, salt & pepper)

Dishes and silverware (bowls, chopsticks, plates, cups, etc.)

What is the cost to stay here?

The average cost for a 5-day stay for two guests ranges anywhere from $970.00 to $1100.00, but that is dependent on the date range chosen.

ALMA Away has a lot of history. A former brothel, complete with the "Madam's quarters", it is a fun , fully furnished, western area, close to all of the charms of Downtown Casper, which makes it perfect for couples and business professionals.

Check out the photo gallery of the alluring property below.

