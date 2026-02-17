Taking vacation time for yourself isn't always as easy as we'd like it to be. You don't always have the luxury of taking enough time off of work to travel long distances. Sometimes it's children and other responsibilities that keep us from traveling.

Regardless, you have to take time out for yourself, for both your mental and physical health. The good news is, you don't always have to leave the state to have a good time.

Enter Snowflake Cabin

This beautiful cabin is located in Clark, Wyoming, just a few minute away from Cody. According to the listing on Airbnb, it's one of the most loved homes by guests and has an exceptional 4.9 rating.

The about section on the listing states:

Experience the Wild West at ‘Snowflake Cabin,’ a 1-bed,1.5-bath cabin based near the East entrance of Yellowstone. Slip-on your cowboy boots and head to the Cody Night Rodeo, buff up on history knowledge at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, or have a night out in downtown Red Lodge, a historic mountain town only 36 miles from the Clark-based vacation rental. Return home to take a kayak out on the property's pond, lounge in the hot tub, and savor the breathtaking mountain views!

Get our free mobile app

What are the amenities?

OUTDOOR LIVING: Waterfront access, kayaks provided, wraparound deck, bedroom balcony, mini gas grill, 3-person table w/ umbrella shade, ample yard space, horse pasture available

INDOOR LIVING: 2 flat-screen TVs, wood-burning stove, propane stove, reclining chair, 4-person dining table, soaking tub

KITCHEN: Fully equipped, gas-range stove, toaster, microwave, coffeemaker, dishwasher

GENERAL: In-unit washer/dryer, free WiFi, window A/C unit

PARKING: Gravel driveway (1 vehicle)

PASTURE: Pasture space available for horses

What is the cost to stay here?

The average cost for a 2-day stay for two guests ranges anywhere from $444.00 to $650.00, depending on the dates chosen. It is also worth noting that is a non-smoking cabin and no pets are allowed. Also, due to the unfenced in creek and pond area, it may not be suitable for young children.

The cabin looks like something out of a storybook and the views are to die for. If you're looking for a romantic, cozy getaway, no matter the time of year, the Snowflake Cabin is the spot for you.

Check out these photos, both inside and out, of the property.

Snowflake Cabin Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke