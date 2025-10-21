Casper Ranked Among the Top 10 Safest Cities in the Country

Although crime rates have risen in our areas slightly over the course of the last year, Casper is once again rated very high as far as being one of the safest cities in America.

A recent study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, has listed the "Safest Cities in America (2025)", and Casper is ranked 6th overall. Of course, this is an excellent rating, but it is a slight drop from last year, when we were ranked 2nd in the U.S.

That being said, we are still leaps and bounds ahead of most of our neighboring cities, including, Salt lake City (100th), Denver (162nd), Billings (68th), Rapid City (53rd) and even our state capital, Cheyenne (67th).

According to the WalletHub study:

No one can avoid all danger, however, and we take on a certain level of risk based on where we choose to live. Some cities are simply better at protecting their residents from harm. To determine where Americans can feel most secure — in more than one sense — WalletHub compared more than 180 cities across 41 key indicators of safety. Our data set ranges from traffic fatalities per capita and assaults per capita to the unemployment rate and the percentage of the population that is uninsured.

Here some of the key metrics and how Casper scored on them:

Natural-Disaster Risk Level - 5th

Financial Safety Rank - 7th

Unemployment Rate - 37th

Assaults per Capita - 44th

Home & Community Safety Rank - 51st

Hate Crimes per Capita - 65th

Law-Enforcement Employees per Capita - 66th

Traffic Fatalities per Capita - 71st

With a dataset that only uses 180 of the largest American cities from each state (there are over 19,500 cities, towns and villages throughout the country), there is going to be some conflicted data from other sources, but even factoring the slight rise in violent crimes, Casper is still doing a lot better than most of the country.

