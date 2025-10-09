Living in Wyoming? Study Claims You’re Safer Than Most Americans

The latest apparent crime wave not withstanding, Cowboy State residents realize and understand that we're generally safer than the more populated states, like Colorado, California and New York, for starters.

A new study that was released on Monday (October 6th, 2025), by personal finance website, WalletHub, confirms what we already know to be true: Wyoming is one of the safest states in the entire country.

READ MORE: 6 Gangs Everyone in Wyoming Should Know About

Out of all fifty states, the Equality State was ranked 10th overall for the second consecutive year.

With the exceptions of Utah and Idaho, most of the surrounding states ranked considerably worse, with our neighbors in Colorado ranking 44th overall.

Get our free mobile app

The WalletHub study states:

Of course, safety levels vary across the country. To identify the safest states in America, WalletHub analyzed all 50 states using 52 key indicators of safety, grouped into five categories. These measures range from assaults per capita to the financial losses from climate disasters per resident, as well as economic factors like unemployment.

Here are some of the key metrics and how Wyoming ranked compared to the rest of the country:

1st – Law-Enforcement Employees per Capita (3-way tie with New Jersey and Louisiana)

5th – Assaults per Capita

10th – Murders & Non-Negligent Manslaughters per Capita

22nd – Credit Score

24th – Foreclosure Rate

44th – Bullying Incidence Rate

45th – Share of Uninsured Population (tied with Mississippi)



46th – Percentage of Adults with Rainy-Day Funds (tied with Kentucky)

As you can see, there are a few areas where Wyoming shines, but there is definitely room for improvement.

Obviously, our relatively low population plays a large part in these rankings. Regardless, even the rest of the country realizes Wyoming is a great place to live. It's why our population has been increasing steadily over the past few years.

Top 15 Most Dangerous Cities in Wyoming These are the top fifteen most dangerous cities in the state of Wyoming. Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke