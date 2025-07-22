It is often said that children are our future, which means educating our youth should be a top priority.

According to a recent study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, the Cowboy State is ranked the greatest.

On Monday (July 21st, 2025), WalletHub released their annual list for the "States with the Best & Worst School Systems". Out of all fifty states, overall, Wyoming was ranked 25th, which puts directly in the middle of the barrel.

WalletHub stated:

Unlike other research that focuses primarily on academic outcomes or school finance, WalletHub’s analysis takes a more comprehensive approach. It accounts for performance, funding, safety, class size and instructor credentials. To determine the top-performing school systems in America, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 32 key metrics.

Here are some of the metrics, which display what accounted for Wyoming's mediocre ranking:

Median SAT Score - 2nd (tied with Kansas)

Spending Ranking - 2nd

Quality Rank - 19th

School System Ranking - 19th

Safety Rank - 30th

Bullying Incidence Rate - 45th

The study did highlight that ranked Wyoming higher than most of the country with "high spending & strong school system", but our issues with bullying and overall safety have kept us from scoring higher, which consistently has been an issue for the past five years.

Again, Wyoming doesn't have a bad school ranking, but we have fallen off the better half of rankings in the country persistently since 2020.

We can do better.

